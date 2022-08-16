Daily Liberal
Photos

High-scoring Narromine Hawks 'won't take games for granted'

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'CONFIDENT': The Narromine Hawks face off against the Fusion Mixers in Round 13 of the Dubbo Netball Association's A Grade winter season. Picture: Amy McIntyre

In one of their highest scoring games of the season, the Narromine Hawks dominated the court once again walking away with a 63 - 19 win this weekend in their game against Fusion Mixers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.