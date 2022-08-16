High-scoring Narromine Hawks 'won't take games for granted'

In one of their highest scoring games of the season, the Narromine Hawks dominated the court once again walking away with a 63 - 19 win this weekend in their game against Fusion Mixers.
Despite the score blowout, Narromine Hawkes captain Trudy Althofer said the game felt closer on the day.
"I only checked the score a couple of times throughout the game, I was surprised in the end that that's what it was, I thought they'd scored a few more goals on us. For our goal shooters to score so many goals in a game is great work," she said.
"In quarter one we came out absolutely flying, we kind of needed to slow it down a bit. The girls had an outstanding quarter one and kept it pretty consistent throughout the game which was really great."
After this weekend's match up the Narromine Hawks and rivals Fusion Heat - who have only lost one game each this season - remain at the top of the Dubbo Netball Association's Women's A Grade leaderboard with 34 points followed by the St Groovers who are 7 points behind on 27 points.
Fusion Heat beat St Groovers 43 - 33, Fusion Fierce beat the Hornets 52 - 37 and the Nyngan Cougars broke their losing streak beating St Thunder 47 - 38.
With only two rounds to go before the finals, the Hawks are confident and want to get in "two solid games" but aren't going to underestimate either of their opponents.
"The girls are playing really well, it's been up and down all season with COVID and people away - but we've got through it and fingers crossed we can keep it that way and push ahead," said Althofer.
"We're facing Nyngan and St Thunder - they're both very competitive teams, especially Nyngan when they have a full side, they came third last year. And Thunder have some really good young players and a lot of experience in defence. We won't take either game for granted, that's for sure."
The Nyngan Cougars have also struggled with numbers this season - bringing up players from lower Divisions to fill the gaps. The team have had forfeit two games so far this season and were concerned a third forfeiture would see them kicked out of the A Grade.
But an eleventh hour motion by the Dubbo Netball on Monday night will mean no team is removed from the league.
"They're not kicking people out of the competition this year. There's only two rounds to go so there's not really any point removing teams from the comp - we just want to be playing," said Althofer.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
