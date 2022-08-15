Daily Liberal

Narromine Jets could finish the Castlereagh League season as minor premiers

By Bryson Luff
August 15 2022 - 10:00am
Narromine were too good in their Castlereagh League match against Gilgandra over the weekend. Picture: Stephen Basham

Not only did the Narromine Jets grab the Boronia Cup when they defeated the Gilgandra Panthers in their Round 16 game played Gilgandra last Saturday, they also secured themselves an opportunity to finish as minor premiers.

