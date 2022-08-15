Daily Liberal

Forbes defeated Mudgee 34-28 in the Peter McDonald Premiership on Sunday

By Renee Powell
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WE'RE ON OUR WAY: Forbes celebrates a Nick Greenhalgh try against Mudgee in the first game of the 2022 season at Spooner Oval. Picture: FILE

Forbes Magpies have won their way through to the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final qualifiers with a quarter-final win.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.