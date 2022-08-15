Forbes Magpies have won their way through to the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final qualifiers with a quarter-final win.
The Forbes first grade side defeated Group 10's Mudgee Dragons 28-34 in freezing and sometimes wet conditions at Mudgee's Glen Willow Oval on Sunday.
"It was a battle, it was the quickest game they've played all year," coach Cameron Greenhalgh said post-match.
"They were to and fro from one end to the other."
With early tries to Charlie Lennon and Mitchell Andrews, Forbes got away to a good start but Mudgee responded and the scoreboard read just 10-12 the visitors' way at one stage.
As the countdown to half time began, Forbes doubled their efforts to establish a 10-24 lead.
The Dragons weren't about to let their opportunity pass, however, and when they returned to play they dug in for a second half battle.
It was 16-30 after 20 minutes, and Mudgee put their own burst on to narrow that gap to 28-30 with just four minutes to go.
It was a nailbiting moment for Greenhalgh on the sidelines, but the Magpies' Richard Fui crossed the line for his second try of the match to secure the win and Forbes' berth in the grand final qualifier.
The coach reflected the win was a whole-of-team effort, right across the paddock.
"I'm proud of the lot of them," Greenhalgh said post-match.
"It was a team effort, built on defence.
"Things were a bit wet at times and ball handling and errors came into it too, but we stuck to our game plan."
Forbes now gets a week off, and will take on the winner of the Parkes Spacemen / Orange CYMS semi-final back home at Forbes in a fortnight.
Pleasingly, the squad is at full strength and it looks like they've come through the quarter-finals unscathed.
At Dubbo on on Sunday, Forbes reserve grade had a good win over Parkes and they progress to the semi-finals.
They take on Dubbo CYMS at Wade Park, Orange, in the Group 11 reserve grade preliminary final about 1.20pm on Sunday.
Forbes Under 18s play semi-finals next weekend after going down to Bathurst Panthers in the earlier game on Sunday.
They meet Nyngan Tigers in the Western Premiership Under 18s elimination final at Wade Park, Orange, about midday Sunday.
Wade Park then hosts Orange CYMS and Parkes Spacemen in the first grade elimination final in the Peter McDonald Cup, with the winner to meet Forbes Magpies in the grand final qualifier.
