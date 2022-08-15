A dominant third quarter from the Dubbo Demons helped them power home in their win against the Orange Tigers on Saturday.
The Tigers were in town to take on Dubbo and gave them a real battle until the home side found their form in the second half to take a 11.14.80 to 6.4.40 win.
Demons captain Dylan Fairall admitted the side was pleased with their win as they try to build into the finals series which will begin on August 20.
"It's good I suppose to finish off our regular season at home with a win and try to build some momentum going to the game against the Bushrangers," he said.
"We need to keep building into that first final, it was always going to be a tough game against Orange but we came away with the win."
Saturday's match was a close one at half time with the Demon leading 4.9.33 to 5.1.31 before the former kicked five goals to Orange's one to move clear.
Fairall believes the Demons' push showed signs of a side getting back to their best after a couple of tough weeks.
"Things started to click in the midfield and the boys up front started kicking a bit straighter," he said.
"We kicked four or five goals which swung the momentum a bit.\
"It wasn't an arm wrestle after that anymore and we sort of got to play on our terms."
A reshuffled forward line ran out for the Demons on Saturday including Joe Hedger who kicked five goals for the home side and Fairall believes the pocket rocket excelled in his new role.
"Joey has played more midfield minutes for us this year but we threw him forward this week," he said.
"Everyone knows what his work rate is like so it was good for him to get some rewards.
"He did well crumbing off Isaac (Heath) and Bevan (Charlton-White), it was quite pleasing that he came away with five goals."
Earlier in the day, the Demons' women's side won their match against Orange as Lauren Hazell and Cass Kelly celebrated their 100th game for the club.
"That's a magnificent achievement for 'Loz' (Hazell) and Cass (Kelly)," Fairall said.
"The women's team are shaping up quite good, it's still very tight up the top in the grade between the Demons and Giants.
"But you never know come finals time and whoever turns up on the day will come away with the win."
The Demons' Tier 2 side lost their match against Parkes on Saturday and will now prepare for the minor semi-final this weekend.
The Tier 1 and women's side will both make the trip to Bathurst to take on the Bushrangers.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
