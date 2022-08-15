Macquarie United coach Rhys Osborne knows his club is building towards something special after blooding several young players this Western Premier League season.
United have won just a single game this season and currently sits at the bottom of the Western Premier League (WPL) but the club is definitely on the rise.
Advertisement
Osborne has opted to give opportunities to young players this season as the club aims to rebuild their side and look toward the future.
"It's hard the way the rules are because you have to name 12 players who can only play Premier League," he said.
"I would have loved to use the majority of the young guys all year but they also wanted to play under 17s.
"It's been a bit of a hard one, there have been some games where we were right in the contest against some quality teams.
"They've been some sides full of guys who have played various representatives levels and those young guys held their own."
After several tough matches over the last few weeks, United have received praise from several of the top clubs in the competition and Osborne said they have typically performed their best against the WPL heavyweights.
READ ALSO:
"We've sort of lifted for those games, it's also been the timing as well," he said.
"Some games we've had good numbers to pick from and use those younger kids to give them some experience.
"Some they've had other commitments or a big local game, throw in a few injuries as well.
"With our local guys going so well it's hard to try and plug the holes with blokes you don't really want to be injured or tired."
Having lost 5-1 to Bathurst 75 on the weekend, United will play fellow Dubbo side Orana Spurs on Wednesday night.
With the Dubbo local competition currently in its final series, Osborne said some new talents will get a chance to take on Spurs.
"We've got a lot of blokes who are competition tired as well," he said.
"So there will be a lot of fresh faces and a few lads will get a gig."
The WPL finals are set to begin in just a few weeks and the United coach admitted he found it tough to try to pick a competition winner.
Advertisement
"It's hard, Waratahs are very, very strong," he said.
"They've got the best for and against.
"Bulls always do well in finals, they know how to win in finals for whatever reason.
"Outside of them I think Panorama."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.