If you don't know where it is already or you aren't looking hard enough, you might miss it.
The only way to enter The Establishment, a cocktail bar on Macquarie Street, is after ringing a bell, before being greeted over the intercom and buzzed in by one of the staff members.
Upon entering, you soon forget about the outside world, as the business brings a "slice of the city to the country".
The business opened in early February 2019, and despite being forcibly shut down during COVID lockdowns twice, has come to thrive.
"It's been a wonderful journey of discovery, not just for ourselves but sharing so much with the community," director Tenelle Bond said.
The business offers "good old fashioned service", a selection of handcrafted cocktails, fun times, live entertainment (in various forms) and just that "home away from home", to catch up with friends and unwind.
"We have found the community to be so supportive and receptive of our business, after all this is the main reason why we opened," Ms Bond said.
"We wanted to provide 'a place to go', somewhere that people can enjoy the start, or end, of their evening in a relaxed environment with some killer drinks, great times and fun banter."
A unique feature of the business is an electronic tablet where you can scroll through the menu and order without having to leave the table.
The staff are more than happy to help with any request you may have, including suggesting certain drinks based on your preference.
Ms Bond said they originally opened to be a complimentary business to all the other businesses in town.
"Each business has something unique to offer and we feel that we fit in perfectly," she said.
"If you want a coffee after a day at work, we've got it. If you want to catch up for pre-dinner drinks, we've got it. If you wanted a hot beverage and some delicious homemade desserts after the movies - we've got that too."
Ms Bond said it is also a great place to finish the evening off after dinner and "before hitting the nightclubs" so residents can enjoy cocktails before heading out on the town.
Since opening, The Establishment's signature Espresso Martini continues to be the highlight, using freshly brewed coffee, Australian Gluten Free Vodka, Vodka O and includes a Cold Brew Coffee Liquor called Mr Black, which is also an Australian Made product.
"It's our point of difference and many people come back craving it - but we think its a secret ingredient that makes it perfect - all made with love," Ms Bond said.
This is closely followed by their Porn Star and Lychee Martinis.
"I think if I was to take these off our changing and seasonal menu, there would be an uproar," she said jokingly.
"All of our products are made using premium products and we don't skimp on quality and you can definitely taste the difference."
The Establishment has live music, cocktail classes and more for residents to participate in.
"Our region is full of so much talent and we want to do whatever we can to showcase and support these artists," she said.
"So many people come to our events and leave with such an experience that they can't wait for the next one.
"It's such a buzz to find these people and we really enjoy supporting the small up and coming artists."
Ms Bond said she has plenty of plans for the future of her business.
"One of our motto's was - you never know what's happening behind the door," she said.
The business has live events coming up weekly with new collaborations, as well as yearly events such as 'Christmas in July', Halloween and a New Years Eve party for the adults.
"We recently launched a distilling arm of our Business called Macquarie Distilling Co which will see us start to distill our own products and create signature drinks within the bar," she said.
Ms Bond said she loved the Dubbo community and wanted to bring a slice of the city to the country.
"Our belief is, do one thing and do it well and work with so many of those fabulous people around you," she said.
"That way we can all support each other and that's what keeps small businesses sustainable and provides our community with a magical point of difference.
"Dubbo is an amazing town with so much to offer... sometimes you just have to look a little harder to find those hidden gems."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
