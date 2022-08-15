Eskimo Joe frontman to play first solo show in Dubbo

From the 'burbs to the bush - Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley is setting out on his most ambitious solo tour yet and he's making a stop at Dubbo along the way.
"I've just been dying to get out and play some shows again - we haven't been doing that for a long time. It feels so good to be out in front of people playing shows again and seeing their reactions and playing mostly brand new songs has been awesome," he said.
"I'm about a third of the way through the tour at the moment and it's been amazing."
The 8-time ARIA award-winner will be playing his first ever solo show in Dubbo at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, September 9.
"This'll be my first time with myself and an acoustic guitar and a kick drum telling some stories, it's going to be cool. I'll be playing a whole lot of Eski songs too - but in the way I first presented them to the band when I wrote them," he said.
The tour comes ahead of the release of his second solo album, Machines of Love & Grace in September. He says the album is a product of lockdown, reflecting on his own experience of everything from "drinking too much wine" to being stuck in his hometown of Fremantle in Western Australia.
"The album kind of documents everything that's gone on over the last two and a half years - the title refers to our intense and very intimate connection that we now have through technology and our phones," he said.
"I've been touring since I was 19 years old and over the COVID-19 period was the first time I haven't got on a plane for a two-year period - that was kind of amazing for the first year but kind of claustrophobic as well and it made me look around at all the people who were still there doing the same old thing."
Released last month, 'Graduation Day' - the second single off Temperley's upcoming album - tells a story which he thinks will resonate with a lot of young people growing up in the regions.
"With hometowns you can kind of leave for long periods of time and then you come back and of course it's all still there," he said.
"At some point in time after sitting alone in a room for a very long time and getting quite bored I gave a good friend Katy Steele a call and said do you want to come down and write some songs."
"She helped me write the second verse and we ended up with this kind of love story where someone stays behind and someone leaves - it's really our own stories injected in there."
Kav Temperley will be performing his all ages show at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, September 9 at 7:30pm. Tickets cost $35.50 and can be bought on the convention centre's website.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
