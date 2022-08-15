Daily Liberal
What's on

Eskimo Joe frontman to play first solo show in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 15 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOLO SHOW: Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperleywill appear at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on September 9. Picture: Supplied

From the 'burbs to the bush - Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley is setting out on his most ambitious solo tour yet and he's making a stop at Dubbo along the way.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.