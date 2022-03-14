news, local-news,

Redgum Child Care Centre office manager Karoline Hughes is one of many parents already feeling the benefit of an increase to the Child Care Subsidy (CCS). From spending $280.64 per week in child care costs for her children Leilani, 4, and Queenie, 2, the cost for Mrs Hughes is now down to $153 after the government increased the CCS to 95 per cent for families with children under five. Services Australia estimated over 250,000 families earning less that $354,305 annually across Australia qualify for the subsidy. Mrs Hughes said it was a huge relief for mothers like her for they need not worry taking a second job to make ends meet. "Most mums I talk to personally share their worries how expensive it is to put children in care so they choose to leave work and stay home," Mrs Hughes, 39, said. "Some working parents I know pick up an extra day of work to cover for gap fees when they find it is too much on their weekly budget." Another young family enrolled at Redgum on Fitzroy Street with three children with ages five, three and one year and 10 months, is now paying less than $180 a week since the subsidy took effect last week, Mrs Hughes said. Around 100 local working families in the city utilise Redgum for their child care needs for it takes in children in the nursery and toddler section for $103 a day, while junior pre-schoolers are charged $99 a day. The boost in Child Care Subsidy (CCS) for young families took effect on March 7 and for the region's families with more than one child under five years old and "it means more money in your pocket each week," Parkes MP Mark Coulton announced on Monday. "This is good news for eligible families who will benefit from reduced out-of-pocket child care costs which also provides an incentive to consider returning to work or working additional hours," Mr Coulton said. "The Coalition Government is boosting the CCS this week to help ease the pressure on the cost of living for many families with young children." Mr Coulton said local families know that the cost of child care, particularly those with more than one child, can be a barrier to pursuing employment or working additional hours. "This is especially so for local mums who may be able to use this [subsidy] to get back into the workforce," he said.

