news, local-news,

Diabetic dog Bella is in need of a new home with a carer fearing she will have to be put down. Carer Morgan, took on Bella a week ago after she was suffering from a mastitis infection and was taken to Dubbo Pet Medical Centre. While there it was also revealed the seven-year-old maltase-cross was suffering with diabetes. "She now has to have insulin twice a day, every 12 hours, so before she has her meals I give her insulin," Morgan said. "We're trying to get her sugar levels from 18 down to 9 or 10 if we can." Morgan - who spends her time fostering animals and pet sitting - came across Bella when she was in the area visiting family after her home in Ballina was affected by flooding. READ ALSO: "I love animals, but at the moment with my circumstances my hands are tied," she said. Morgan hopes a loving home will take Bella in to allow her to "live a beautiful life", or she will have to be put down at the end of this week due to her needs. "Her owner works and doesn't have the time to take care of her, and if she doesn't have a bit of love and care without the insulin your body, and organs don't function properly so it makes it very, very hard," she said. "Bella just needs someone loving and kind." Morgan said since rescuing Bella she had been clipped, desexed, treated for fleas, worms and ticks. "She's so well behaved. She wags her tail, she looks and me and knows when we're going for a little walk," Morgan said. "She is toilet trained, she will lay on the bed all night with me, and then comes and licks my face when she needs to go to the toilet. She never barks, I haven't heard her bark yet." Morgan also praised the Pet Medical Centre in Dubbo for their support. "They have been so amazing in helping her out," she said. Anyone interested in adopting Bella should contact Morgan on 0432748662 or Tina on 0467935459.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/a56caaa9-069e-4782-9029-59f876ee49b2.jpg/r0_252_4032_2530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg