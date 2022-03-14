news, local-news,

There was a buzz at the Western Star Hotel on Sunday, and it wasn't just the sound of clippers. Dubbo's Heidi Carolan braved the razor and shaved her head to raise money for local charity Can Assist. A large crowd gathered in the beer garden on Sunday afternoon hear about what the charity do locally and witness Dubbo Can Assist president David Walker lop the first lock. Her parents along with other members of the Can Assist team took to the razor before Erin Austin from Church Street Salon tidied things up. "It feels good, it was nice and easy to do this morning," Ms Carolan told the Daily Liberal. READ ALSO: "It was very emotional sitting there having everyone watch you do it. But it was really nice and felt so good to do it." After participating in the World's Greatest Shave a decade ago, this time the 28-year-old wanted to raise money to help local people access the same cancer treatment as their city counterparts. Ms Carolan said after stumbling across Can Assist online and discovering she could raise money for the Dubbo branch she began fundraising immediately. "I didn't know much about Can Assist ... but they jumped on board and were super excited and very supportive of me," she said. With a personal goal of $5000, Ms Carolan managed to raise over $5300 which will help the organisation support Dubbo and district patients with the financial burden of that comes with a cancer diagnosis. "Cancer doesn't discriminate, and doesn't discriminate on who can afford a cancer diagnosis," Ms Carolan said. "Can Assist's goal is to make sure everyone has equal access to cancer treatment, so they give out meal vouchers, petrol vouchers and help out with accommodation." "While we've got the amazing cancer clinic open in Dubbo, the Can Assist team are still fundraising and helping communities further west, because for some it's still hard to get there." Ms Carolan thanked the Western Star, the Attic cocktail lounge, FlyPelican, Sugar Lane cake design, Riverwood Rural, Kaisercraft and Specially Spent gift boxes for donating raffle prizes for the event. "Thank you to all of the sponsors and everyone coming along, but also the Can Assist team," she said. Fundraising will be open for donations until March 20. To donate visit mycause.com.au and look for Heidi's shave for Can Assist.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/07071e94-2828-4032-800d-4a8b738927c2_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1641_5504_4751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg