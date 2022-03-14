news, local-news,

It seems fuel prices may not be going down any time soon as record highs have been recorded across Dubbo and the region. The median fuel price in Dubbo now sits well above $2 a litre for both unleaded and diesel fuel while Narromine and Wellington are not much better. NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said the increase is due to a range of global factors. "It's just driven by global factors that we have absolutely no control over, I mean we are now seeing in real-time what being exposed to the volatility of oil prices really means," he said. "The two factors are obviously Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia is one of the largest oil producers in the world, plus the sanctions that we applied as a result of the invasion. "In the last 12 months, there has been an ongoing issue with supply because OPEC countries have chosen not to increase supply because of the demand since the world came out of a global lockdown or in some cases just couldn't." According to Mr Khoury, the average price of unleaded fuel in Dubbo is 205.8 cents per litre, while diesel is 220.7 cents per litre. READ ALSO: Narromine and Wellington have slightly lower prices than Dubbo but they are still experiencing record highs. Narromine's average unleaded price is 201.9 cents per litre while diesel is at 219.4, Wellington's prices are similar with unleaded at 204.1 cents per litre and diesel is at 214.2 cents per litre. While unleaded prices are high, Mr Khoury said there is also a simple reason as to why diesel prices have increased too. "In addition to that, the northern hemisphere winter has been really cold and diesel is a heating fuel, so the demand for diesel has spiked as well," he said. Alarmingly, Mr Khoury said there is no indication or way of predicting whether prices will increase again over the coming prices. "The volatility of oil prices is so unpredictable right now, gas oil which is the international benchmark for diesel fell $46 a barrel over the last two days," he said. "Mogas which is our international benchmark for unleaded fell $24 a barrel but the likelihood is those numbers could just go back up again. "It's largely being driven by the market being so sensitive, the indicator from an oil producer that they are going to increase production can have a positive effect in putting the price down. "But then talk of sanctions for example can just completely wipe out any gain." As of Monday, the cheapest unleaded petrol in Dubbo can be found at the two United service stations for 203.7 cents per litre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

