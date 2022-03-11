news, local-news,

Taronga Western Plains Zoo has an exciting new arrival after an Asian elephant arrived last week. Anjalee, the female Asian elephant made her way to the zoo after travelling to Sydney via plane from Auckland Zoo. Anjalee is currently 15 years old and was transported from Auckland to her new via a specially built crate which was designed to carry her across the Tasman as safely and securely as possible. Anjalee is not the only new arrival at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, as her Auckland zoo keeper also flew to Australia to help Anjalee settle into her new home. Both Anjalee and her Auckland zoo keeper were accompanied by veterinarians from her former zoo and Taronga Western Plains Zoo to monitor the Asian elephant during the long journey. READ ALSO: Guests will have to wait a little while longer before they can get a glimpse of Anjalee at the zoo as she is behind the scenes and currently completing her mandatory quarantine in the Zoo's Asian elephant facility. It is an exciting time for the Taronga Western Plains Zoo with Anjalee adding to their already impressive tally of Asian elephants. Through the regional conservation breeding program for Asian elephants, Anjalee becomes the zoo's seventh elephant joining the existing three females and three males. In a statement released by Taronga Western Plains Zoo, the organisation admitted it was doing what was best for Anjalee by moving her from Auckland to Dubbo. "The move is in Anjalee's best interests and importantly gives her the opportunity to be part of a herd of females and males of varying ages, who she will be introduced to following her quarantine," the statement said. "Taronga Western Plains Zoo is proud to have worked collaboratively with Auckland Zoo to offer Anjalee a new home and in doing so, give her the opportunity to breed naturally, critical for her reproductive health." The zoo's elephant keepers reported Anjalee was doing well and spent some time in an outdoor paddock which is also part of the quarantine area. Those eager to see Anjalee will still have to wait a while but Taronga Western Plains Zoo stated it would provide updates on how she is settling in as well as when guests can come visit and get a first look at the exciting new arrival. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/7b54174b-c0f3-4c67-8264-4e9ac494cb45.jpg/r0_228_2250_1499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg