The mission of saving lives and improving health outcomes is well under way at the $35 million Western Cancer Centre Dubbo. In "the first few months" of its operation more than 500 patients have received, or have started and are continuing to receive, "care through a range of first-class diagnostic and treatment services", a Western NSW Local Health District spokesperson says. The facility's completion has made radiation therapy and PET/CT diagnostic scans available at Dubbo for the first time. Officially opened on March 5, it had welcomed its first patients from September last year. The Daily Liberal understands patients have included residents from towns that are up to a four-hour car drive from the city. "Along with local people, patients from all over the northern region of the district have been able to access that care and treatment closer to home, as well as a number of patients from other areas of the region too," the spokesperson said. "Since the centre began operating we have provided treatment for most forms of cancer, including breast, lung, colon, prostate and blood cancers like lymphoma or leukaemia. "Our radiation oncology specialists have also provided care and treatment for patients with brain, head and neck and gastro-intestinal cancers." Asked by the Daily Liberal how the cancer centre would keep up with rising demand in the future, assurances were offered that it had been part of the planning. "The Western Cancer Centre was built with development of cancer services in mind to ensure we can accommodate patient needs going forward and can continue improving services across the district into the future, including the ability to expand the cancer centre if necessary," the spokesperson said. The centre has created about 70 ongoing jobs, and the health district reports all of the required positions have been filled. "...all of the new roles were incredibly important to ensure safe operation and that patients would receive the best care possible," the spokesperson said. "In particular, new and specialised roles for the radiation oncology service have been filled, including radiation therapists and medical physics specialists." A grassroots campaign pushing for treatment and care closer to home, rather than cancer patients in the region having to travel to metropolitan cities, kicked off six years ago. It attracted overwhelming support, with more than 45,000 people signing a petition that was presented to Parliament by Parkes MP Mark Coulton in 2016. The federal government committed $25 million to the cancer centre project, with the state government stumping up $10 million. The $35 million facility was officially opened on March 5 by Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor. Cancer Institute NSW statistics show that in 2017 there were 601 cancer deaths in Western NSW Local Health District.

