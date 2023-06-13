When a reserve grade competition was floated to Castlereagh League clubs this season, competition secretary Bryson Luff didn't expect the response which would follow.
The league formed a brief reserve grade competition last season, and four sides took part to give some old heads, fringe players and youngsters the chance to have some fun and a run around.
This year, eight of the league's nine clubs will be putting forward sides.
"It's a great innovation and there's so much interest. I was amazed when there was so much interest last year and this year is going to be even better," Luff said.
"It might not be the greatest standard but it's a lot of fun and it gives those players a run."
It initiative was started last years to help create further interest in the game in a number of small towns in the competition.
It's easy to see it's a success, with a club like Binnaway bouncing back from not having a first grade side last season to now being in a position to have firsts and reserves as well as its league tag outfit.
Luff has long been a proud advocate of his competition, hailing the clubs and players involved for their love of the game while money and player payments can often have a big say in top tier competitions like the Peter McDonald Premiership.
The Castlereagh League expanded back to nine first grade teams this season following the return of Binnaway and Coonabarabran while the interest in reserve grade is the latest win for the competition.
"Our comp is going pretty good this season," Luff said.
"We haven't got side which hasn't won a game yet and there's only one side which hasn't been beaten yet so that shows you how even things are.
"We're going into round six, things are settling down, registrations for players ends at the end of the month so I think it will be full-steam ahead from now on, I think, and the standard in first grade will only get better and closer in some instances."
The clubs who have signalled their interest in playing reserve grade this season are Cobar, Coonabarabran, Binnaway, Baradine, Dunedoo, Gulgong, Gilgandra and Narromine.
The reserve grade competition is expected to be finalised and kick-off in the coming weeks.
As strong as things are looking in the men's competition, the league tag will take centre stage this coming weekend.
History will be made when the Jessica Skinner Cup will be up for grabs for the first time on Saturday when Dunedoo takes on the Narromine Jets.
If the Skinner Cup, named in honour of the former Trangie and Warren coach who has gone on to assist the Jillaroos national side, is not a big enough incentive to win the game, the winner on Saturday will also move into outright first on the ladder.
In first grade, the first grade clash between the Swans and Jets also shapes as a compelling fixture, with the hosts notoriously tough at home while the Jets are second on the ladder behind Gulgong.
In other games on Saturday, rivals Gilgandra and Coonamble will do battle while the Binnaway Bombshells welcome the Baradine Magpies to The Crater and Coonabarabran meets the competition-leading Terriers,
The Cobar Roosters will have the bye, but their Youth League team will be travelling to Binnaway on Sunday to meet the Bombshells in a semi-final.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
