Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cobar Roosters defeat Gilgandra Panthers in Castlereagh League grand final

By Newsroom
September 20 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cobar defence lifted when it mattered during Saturday's thrilling Castlereagh League grand final. Picture by Peter Sherwood Photography

The Cobar Roosters were crowned Castlereagh League champions on Saturday after one of the most thrilling grand finals in recent history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.