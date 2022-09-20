The Cobar Roosters were crowned Castlereagh League champions on Saturday after one of the most thrilling grand finals in recent history.
In a sensational finale to the year, the decider battle between the Roosters and Gilgandra Panthers was decided in the final seconds.
The Panthers led late on but with just before the final whistle, Roosters captain-coach and lock Loma Atuau took the ball from the back of a scrum that was packed deep in Gilgandra territory and set himself on an arcing run down the blind side. He just managed to force his way over in the corner to edge the Roosters ahead 28-26, sending the army of Rooster Boosters positioned in that area delirious.
READ ALSO:
The game was one to be savoured, with the lead changing several times and the scores being locked twice, including 12-all at half time.
While the Roosters got the silverware the Panthers lost no fans, as they gave it their all throughout the highly entertaining affair with both sides scoring five tries each in front of a large and vocal crowd.
With 13 minutes remaining in the match the Panthers were looking as if they might be able to go on with it after they had reeled in a six-point deficit, following a converted try to the Roosters five minutes after the break, and having run in three unanswered tries they held an all-important eight-point lead with the scoreboard reading 26-18 in their favour.
That eight-point lead was short lived however, and the Roosters responded with a converted try with nine minutes remaining, and it was very much a case of game on with just two points separating the two teams.
Those final nine minutes were as intense and gripping as it gets, and it was not until Atuau's last-gasp effort that the premiership was decided.
In the earlier games, the Narromine Jets reserve grade side secured their club's first Castlereagh League premiership when they defeated the Binnaway Bombshells 28-16 whilr in league tag the Baradine Magpies continued their dominant run in that grade when they took out an engaging match against the Narromine Jets 28-20.
The day also featured Castlereagh League Life Memberships deservedly bestowed upon Wayne Burgess (Coolah) and Joe Bellgardt (Coonamble) for their invaluable contribution to the competition over a long period of time.
Tori Canham from Coonamble was named as the Castlereagh League Tag Player of the Year, this being the fifth time that she has been so recognised, and hard working Gilgandra front rower Anthony Harris's consistent high quality performances throughout the season saw him receive the Castlereagh League Player of the Year Award.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.