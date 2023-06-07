A dramatic penalty goal in the dying minutes from Narromine's Brad Pickering has led the Jets to a nail-biting win over Gilgandra on Saturday.
The two proud clubs met in round five of the Castlereagh League at Cale Oval and it was Narromine who came away with a 18-16 victory, but it wasn't smooth sailing by any means.
Having battled all game long, Gilgandra thought they broke the 16-all deadlock when George Alchin appeared to score in the corner.
But it wasn't to be.
Just minutes later, Pickering was lining up a penalty goal at the other end of the field to seal the win.
After much discussion, Alchin's try was denied and a penalty was given to Narromine due to Gilgandra having 14 players on the field.
The penalty was blown due to a Gilgandra interchange player running over the sideline in celebration, having now involvement in the play or anything to do with what happened but by the laws of the game, the Panthers had 14 players on the field.
READ ALSO:
This was reported to the referee by one of the touch judges before a penalty was blown back up field.
It is doubtful if ever a game has been won or lost in such circumstances but the result means that the Jets retain the Boronia Cup and their upward location on the competition table.
Meanwhile, at Baradine the Magpies registered their first win for the season when they claimed quite a sizeable scalp in the form of the Dunedoo Swans winning 22 to 10 much to the delight of their big band of faithful followers.
At the same time the Cobar Roosters saw off the Coonabarabran Unicorns at Tom Knight Oval, the home side scoring seven tries to four in their 38 to 22 win and Gulgong continued their unbeaten run thus far in season 2023 with a comfortable 66 to 6 win over the Binnaway Bombshells.
There will be a general bye in the competition this weekend before round 6 on the 17th June, when one of the highlights of the round will be the league tag clash between the two undefeated sides, the Dunedoo Swanettes and the Narromine Jets at Dunedoo who will be playing for the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup.
Narromine's Youth League side secured the hosting rights to grand final on June 24 after finishing the regular season as minor premiers.
The young Jets will either face Cobar or Binnaway in the decider.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.