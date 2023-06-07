Daily Liberal
Castlereagh corner: Narromine defeated Gilgandra 18-16

By Newsroom
Updated June 7 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 11:30am
Narromine's impressive Castlereagh League season continued on Saturday with a dramatic win over Gilgandra. Picture supplied.
A dramatic penalty goal in the dying minutes from Narromine's Brad Pickering has led the Jets to a nail-biting win over Gilgandra on Saturday.

