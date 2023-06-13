Sideline eye: All the photos from the NSW Rugby Junior State Championships

Apex Oval played host to some of the best up and coming rugby talents over the June Long Weekend and we were there to capture all the action.
On Saturday, Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was on the sideline as the Central West under 14s girls took on ACT Brumbies Country.
READ ALSO:
Amy was back at it again on Sunday as Central Coast and Hunter battled in the NSW Country under 14s final, a match which was won by the former.
It was Tom Barber's turn on Monday, the journalist headed down in the cloudy conditions as Central West's under 14s took on a talented Two Blues side in a match which came down to the wire.
If you would like to purchase any of these photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.