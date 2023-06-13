Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Stephen Lawrence questions Dubbo Council's withdrawal of rehab centre land

AH
By Allison Hore
June 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo MLC Stephen Lawrence questioned council's withdrawal of the preferred rehab centre cite. Picture by Belinda Soole
Dubbo MLC Stephen Lawrence questioned council's withdrawal of the preferred rehab centre cite. Picture by Belinda Soole

Upper house member Stephen Lawrence has raised questions about Dubbo council's decision to take a possible rehab centre site off the table last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.