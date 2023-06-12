The June long weekend provided a big surprise for the Dubbo Rescue Squad after they were called to a large animal rescue on the outskirts of town.
Shortly before midnight on Saturday, the Dubbo Rescue Squad and other emergency services went to a property along Boothenba Road to rescue a horse who had become submerged in a septic tank.
The horse 'Ace' was walking around the paddock before moving into a cordoned-off area adjacent to the residence, while standing on top of the tank, part of the structure gave way and Ace was trapped.
"Dubbo Rescue Squad is fortunate to have a large animal rescue capability," said Captain Leslie Morley.
"Nine volunteer VRA Rescue NSW members responded to the scene, including our large animal rescue equipment.
"It was indeed a delicate situation given the nature and location of the incident, but we soon had a plan in place to get Ace out safely."
Ace's owners heard the noise and went to see what had happened before the smell led them straight to their trapped animal.
The alarm was raised with Dubbo Rescue Squad, police and crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service responded.
The rescue squad members managed to keep the animal calm and placed a large harness around Ace who had the contents of the tank halfway up his neck.
Following their initial assessments, it was determined that Ace was not injured or in distress which helped the rescuers manage the situation.
"A neighbour with a forklift then worked alongside the rescue squad to get in position above Ace; connect to our large animal rescue equipment, and under our direction slowly began the process of getting Ace out," said Ms Morley.
"Despite all the noise and people around him, Ace remained pretty calm as he rose from the tank - safe and secure in our large animal harness."
Once back on his feet, Ace was given a clean by his owners after being checked over for any injuries.
The RFS crews assisted in decontaminating the rescue squad's equipment before the emergency services left the property.
