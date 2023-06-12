Daily Liberal
Dubbo Rescue Squad were called to a large animal rescue

By Newsroom
Updated June 12 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 11:00am
A horse named 'Ace' was trapped in a septic tank over the weekend. Picture supplied
The June long weekend provided a big surprise for the Dubbo Rescue Squad after they were called to a large animal rescue on the outskirts of town.

