Good News

Trangie's Chase family give their locks the chop for cancer

By Allison Hore
Updated June 12 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:30pm
Steve and Amity Chase and their four children Harry, Fergus, Toby and Paddy all had their heads shaved to raise money for the Western Cancer Centre Foundation (WCCF). Picture supplied
A family of six have all decided to lose their locks for a cause.

