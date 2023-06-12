A family of six have all decided to lose their locks for a cause.
On Saturday, Trangie couple Steve and Amity Chase and their four children Harry, Fergus, Toby and Paddy all had their heads shaved to raise money for the Western Cancer Centre Foundation (WCCF).
Mr Chase said the family decided to raise money for cancer in memory of family friend Austin Steer, who sadly passed away from bowel cancer before being able to benefit from the centre.
"When he was battling that the Western Cancer Centre wasn't actually going yet but they were thinking about it - it would have been really good for him," said Mr Chase.
"A lot of people in our community will benefit from it - you'll either need it yourself or you'll know someone with cancer. So being able to help them will help everybody."
The idea for the fundraiser first came from Ms Chase. Then she brought the whole family on board - although some of the kids were reluctant at first.
"Originally it was just me. My hair was getting very long after COVID because I hadn't had a haircut for a while and I thought I'd like to donate my hair," she said.
"But then I thought If I'm going to do that we should make a whole big fundraiser out of it. We chose the Western Cancer Centre Foundation as the charity as it's more local and helps more people."
The big shave took place in front of a crowd gathered for the Central West Working Horse Association's Team Penning event at Geurie.
So far their effort has raised almost $12,000 to help improve cancer care and quality of life of people living with cancer and their families throughout Western NSW.
"We thought having the whole family involved would make a big impact and that people would take notice and we might raise a bit more money if we did it all together, and the kids got on board," she said.
"I wanted them to really understand what the whole thing was about rather than just shaving their head for fun."
If you would like to support the Chase family's fundraiser, donations can be made via GoFundMe.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
