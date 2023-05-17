Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Kotoni Staggs and Brent Naden both spoke about their role in the NRL's Indigenous Round

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 17 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two of the Wellington Cowboys' proudest sons will represent their culture and community this weekend as the NRL prepares for their annual Indigenous Round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.