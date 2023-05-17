Two of the Wellington Cowboys' proudest sons will represent their culture and community this weekend as the NRL prepares for their annual Indigenous Round.
Kotoni Staggs and Brent Naden will run out for the Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers respectively, over the course of the weekend, wearing specially designed jerseys.
Both players had input in the design of the jerseys for their respective clubs, which are available for purchase now.
One man who has had a lot to do with both young men is Wellington Cowboys president Graham Blackhall.
Someone is extremely proud to see two boys from a small town representing their people.
"Those two boys really have a proud heritage of the community," he said.
"They are significant icons, they come back and give a lot of time to the junior members, while also paying respect to the elders.
"They really give a lot of hope and belief for a healthier lifestyle to our kids."
Both men have represented the Indigenous All Stars side in the past and Blackhall believes the pair will be in for big games this weekend.
"They will bleed for our culture, you talk about shedding blood and they will do that," he said.
"They will do it for their culture, community and most importantly, their families."
Staggs and the Broncos have been flying so far this season, sitting in second spot on the ladder.
The Wellington junior has become a lot more consistent this season and is thriving playing outside Adam Reynolds.
For Blackhall, he feels Staggs is one of the best centres in the game currently.
"He's got his head switched on and he is headed in the right direction," he said.
"I feel he has a new set of goals he probably wants to reach, like he has said, he will always represent 2820 (Wellington) and always remembers where he comes from."
Staggs worked with artist Casey Coolwell-Fisher along with teammates Ezra Mam and Selwyn Cobbo to design the jersey which will be worn on Thursday night against Penrith.
"The jersey represents a lot, from where I've come from and the journey I've taken to where I am today," Staggs said.
"It's been a dream of mine since I was five years old and I started to learn to play footy.
"I didn't dream of anything else but to play for the Brisbane Broncos.
"To be a part of Indigenous Round and have a say in the jersey is amazing for me and my family - that I can share my story with the people here, the club and all our fans. It means a lot to me, I'm very proud."
Naden and his cousin designed the jersey for Wests, with the story behind the design important to a number of players.
"It tells an important story, and that's what we wanted to do," he said.
"The left side represents the ocean and the east coast, and over on the right side is Wellington and Bathurst where me and (Brandon) Tumeth are from.
"The lower middle on the front is Concord where we all meet and has all the boys, and the indigenous boys have the coloured totems.
"My totem is the goanna. There are seven different types of goannas but my one is the sand goanna, my father's totem."
The Tigers will take on the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday.
