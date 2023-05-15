The Mother's Day weekend wasn't all about relaxing at home for many as there were two big days of sporting action in the Dubbo region.
Our photographers were kept busy with plenty of junior and senior matches played.
Junior soccer was first-up on Saturday while A Grade netball followed that before we attended both the Orana Spurs-Panorama FC Western Premier League football match and Parkes' Peter McDonald Premiership meeting with Dubbo CYMS later in the afternoon.
Sunday was about rugby league again and there's plenty of photos from both Macquarie's clash with Nyngan and the game between Wellington and Forbes.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
