Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Sideline Eye: All the weekend's sport photos from the Dubbo region

Nick Guthrie
BS
By Nick Guthrie, and Belinda Soole
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mother's Day weekend wasn't all about relaxing at home for many as there were two big days of sporting action in the Dubbo region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

BS

Belinda Soole

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.