Daily Liberal

Aidan Ryan was on hand to help present Kotoni Staggs' NSW jersey

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:53am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Ryan (right) was on hand to present Kotoni Staggs with his first NSW State of Origin jersey. Picture: NRL Photos

Aidan Ryan watched Kotoni Staggs rise from a talented junior at Wellington through to his upcoming State of Origin debut so it was only fitting he was present to hand over the NSW debutant's first sky blue jersey.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.