The Dubbo Demons' Tier 2 side has bounced back in a big way after defeating the Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws on Saturday in their AFL Central West battle.
Playing at George Park 1, the Demons showed no signs of being the same side which was comfortably beaten by Parkes just a week earlier and put it to the Outlaws to eventually finish 6.2.38 to 11.13.79 winners.
Demons coach Joe Hedger has been in charge of the team for two seasons now and said playing in Bathurst is never easy.
"Traveling to Bathurst is a two-and-a-half-hour trek, playing ressies you've got to get up early around 6:30 or 7am to get on the road," he said.
"So it's always a big trip then when you get there it's cold, windy and you are playing on a hill but this weekend the boys rocked up with not much time to get ready but went out to give it a red hot crack.
"The Bushies boys were really good and I think the game was played in a really good spirit."
The Tier 2 competition gives younger players or those who want a more social game of Australian Rules the opportunity to do so.
But of his group from the weekend, Hedger admitted he found it tough to single out some brilliant individual players.
"It was pretty hard to pick one particular player, we had a few 1s boys who had to play two games," he said.
"Then we had some ressies boys who filled in to play in the Tier 1 competition, I'd say Brody Roche has probably been a stand-out all year.
"He kicked another goal on the weekend, he is a bit of a goal sneak.
"Arend Boog as well, anywhere I put him he just does his job.
"I'd say it was a good team effort on the weekend from all the boys and I think there were a few different goal scorers as well."
Along with coaching, Hedger is a key part of the Demons' Tier 1 side who lost to the Bushrangers on Saturday but the mentor admits he likes stepping away from playing when it comes to the Tier 2 team.
"It's been pretty good to coach ressies (Tier 2) again but this year we've got a lot of new players who are enjoying their role in the team," he said.
"We've got some old players returning again but the new players are really relishing the game of AFL and they are new to it as well."
Looking ahead, the Demons now sit in fourth position on the ladder and are equal on points with Cowra, a team which just so happens to be their next opponents on June 18.
While there is still a long way to go until the end of the season, Hedger is hoping the Demons can make a big push over the next few rounds.
"Now we've got the long weekend then another bye with the Tier 2 competition as a whole then a team one so we've got a few weeks off in the next six to seven weeks," he said.
"But in those six to seven weeks we've got three home games in a row so if we can three wins in those games it will give a good chance to make finals.
"I've still got random people messaging me saying they want to play in the Tier 2 competition for the Demons, which is always a good sign.
"I'm pretty keen to see how we go at the backend of the year in the Tier 2 comp."
The Dubbo Demons' Women's side also won their match against the Bushrangers on Saturday with Em Warner kicking five goals in the win.
All AFL Central West competitions will have a bye this weekend due to the long weekend.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
