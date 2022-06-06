Manly in action at Mudgee on a Saturday afternoon, the Penrith Panthers playing at Bathurst later that evening, and then South Sydney running out at Apex Oval on a Sunday.
It might seem farfetched to imagine three top-flight games in the Central West in the space of two days but it's something NRL Regional Taskforce chair Dugald Saunders has given thought to.
The initiative of more NRL games in the bush has again proved a success so far this year, with more than 11,000 people piling into Apex Oval last month to watch the Rabbitohs do battle with the Canberra Raiders.
That game followed earlier NRL premiership matches at Mudgee, Bathurst and Wagga while Tamworth's Scully Park will host the Newcastle Knights in round 22.
This has been the second year the game's governing body has made a concerted effort to have more games in the bush and Saunders, who is also the state member for Dubbo, expects it to continue in 2023 given the country's sporting landscape will be a crowded one.
"I'm hoping we can be part of a fairly big solution next year when the women's football World Cup is on and that's something I've worked on for over a year now, around how it might look," Saunders said.
"We had some plans in place during COVID times for regional areas and how they can host entire rounds and they'll be part of the conversations going forward."
Saunders had floated the idea of entire of teams heading to the bush to play outside of the major centres during the peak of the COVID pandemic.
The threat of COVID might thankfully be easing, but a magic round-style concept hasn't left his mind and it will be among the topics discussed in a planned upcoming meeting with NRL chief executive officer Andrew Abdo.
"Absolutely. It's essentially exactly that and there's no reason we can't do that. It's just the logistics and convincing the teams we can make it work across a weekend," he said.
"We've got amazing venues that are able to host those sort of games and the facilities, the accommodation providers, all that stuff is there in our regional areas and that's ultimately what I'm aiming for."
Country fans have responded to NRL games this year, with 11,253 attending Bathurst's Carrington Park, 11,124 a Apex Oval, 8133 at Wagga and 6972 supporters were at Mudgee.
The western area would likely be a big part of any potential regional round, given the success of Dubbo, Bathurst and Mudgee games while Orange will soon be in the running for more major events as work on a new $25 million sports precinct is due to start next month.
"I can't make any promises about that and even if it's not a magic round in the Central West it might be a round where we can have games in Dubbo, Mudgee, Bathurst, Coffs Harbour and something similar," Saunders said.
"We've got really great facilities around regional NSW and the point is the players are keen to do it. It's sometimes hard to convince the coaches because, for them, there's more risk involved and we know how accountable coaches are to their results.
"t's hard and I get that pressure but, at the end of the day, I think we need to keep looking at ways to grow the game and regional areas are a major part of where the nursey of rugby league has always been and will continue to be.
"We need to keep finding ways to keep supporting regional areas."
While the recent NRL match at Dubbo was a South Sydney home game and the majority of the crowd at Dubbo was barracking for those in red and green, it could said Canberra deserved its win as a reward for being a top supporter of the bush.
The Raiders have committed to regional areas more than any other in 2022, having played away games at both Apex Oval and Mudgee's Glen Willow while they took a home game to Wagga.
The side from the nation's capital will also be heading to Tamworth in August to take on Newcastle.
Saunders has been hugely appreciative of the work the Green Machine and coach Ricky Stuart have done as moving from home base is something easier said than done.
"Ricky loves the regional games and, essentially, being based at Canberra the Raiders have always felt like a regional club," Saunders said.
"They're one of the clubs that have really supported the idea of regional games and there's probably a few that really don't like the idea of regional games because it does take them out of their regular training regime and that bubble, and with that comes risk."
That risk is what makes a number of clubs in the NRL against the idea of regional games.
Changing training schedules can have an impact on results on gameday and given the cutthroat nature of the sport and the pressure on coaches, one loss can make all the difference.
Saunders can appreciate that too, but he's still pushed his case when he's been given the chance to speak to CEOs of all 16 clubs in recent years.
"I've used someone like (former South Sydney coach) Wayne Bennett, a guru of coaching in the NRL, on why it can work and how it works," Saunders said, Bennett having taken the Rabbitohs to Dubbo last year.
"If he can support it, I expect others can. But at the end of the day I can't force people to do things, I can only encourage. You can do that by example when you see clubs who feel like they've had a good time and feel like they've given back to the community.
"For regional areas, that's what makes a good feeling. It's not just gameday, it's all the things leading up to it that can count."
Training routines isn't the only issue for NRL clubs.
$350,000 is the standard going rate that any of the NRL teams charge to come out to a regional area- Mayor of Dubbo Regional Council, Mathew Dickerson
Unsurprisingly, most of the decisions come back to costs.
Mayor of Dubbo Regional Council, Mathew Dickerson, spoke after last month's match at Apex Oval and said while he would "absolutely" love to see more NRL games in the city, it had to be worthwhile.
"So, $350,000 is the standard going rate that any of the NRL teams charge to come out to a regional area," he said at the time.
Fortunately for council this cost has been defrayed by the fact the state government has contributed $150,000.
"The past two years council has put forward $200,000 and I'm confident that with the numbers we had and the crowd we got, we will be able to make that money back and might even make a little money on that," Mr Dickerson said.
In total, the NRL weekend injected almost $3 million into the local economy.
Mayor of Mid-Western Regional Council, Des Kennedy, has long been a supporter of having NRL in Mudgee,
"Aside from the social benefits, an NRL game, on average, returns around $1.5 million into the local economy through spend at cafes, restaurants, retailers and accommodation providers," he said earlier this year.
"This is why council works so hard to secure major events like this, the benefits are significant for the entire region."
Those councils still rely on the government assistance but Saunders was unable to confirm if that $150,000 support will be available again at this stage. The funding is, however, another topic on the agenda for upcoming meetings with the game's hierarchy.
"That's not something I can commit to at this particular point but, certainly, leading into next year I'll be looking at some more commitments around that," Saunders said.
There's costs involved for the NRL clubs, as well.
"There's often counter argument saying if clubs are keen to play in the bush why do they need to be paid for it. I understand that," Saunders said.
"There's costs involved in moving a game. Not just in gate takings, but the costs for members as well who are paid-up members and expect a certain level of games at their home ground in Sydney or Brisbane.
"There is a loss of income there and that's where I think there needs to be input from the NRL. That's why I was keen and delighted to be part of the Regional Taskforce so I can enforce that point that regional rugby league is just so important to the game."
As much as money is a key aspect of the NRL, there is more than dollars involved for regional towns and communities.
One of the highlights of the Rabbitohs' 2022 match in Dubbo was the captain's run on Saturday morning.
Unlike last year, the side came out a day before the game and after training they spent time mingling with fans young and old.
"I'd love to see more scenarios when more players are here and maybe that can change when we're past the post-COVID hangover that's still around," Saunders said, with many restrictions still in place for NRL clubs.
"But then there's also the scenario around training and having the ability to train where you're used to it and where you feel in the zone. These are professional athletes and I think they can do that anywhere as long as they are provided the gear they need.
"I'd hope it would happen more and more in the future but in the last couple of years with COVID it's all been quite difficult.
"I think, more and more, there are opportunities to enjoy professional atmosphere around regional NSW and hopefully we'll see a continuation of support of regional towns to host games."
Raiders coach Stuart also spoke about the impact the game can have when the Raiders took on the Melbourne Storm at Wagga.
Hailing from the Riverina himself, Stuart was all too aware what elite rugby league can do for young players and fans, especially in the current climate when many clubs, competitions and communities are still struggling post-COVID.
"I hope it is having an impact and actually helping grow junior league," he said at Wagga.
"I feel it is a big responsibility for players, coaches and clubs to promote rugby league but also show the younger generation and younger kids that they get to meet the superstars and the boys you watch on TV and show that their dreams can be fulfilled."
On a local front, Saunders said he's confident NRL will be played at Apex Oval again next year.
The Rabbitohs originally agreed to a two-year deal with Dubbo Regional Council and while back-to-back losses have many fans calling for the club to never return to the west, there's already been positive conversations.
"South Sydney has always indicated it's keen for a long-term deal. I've done a fair bit of work with their CEO, Blake Solly, who's a great believer in getting games to the bush," Saunders said.
"At the end of the day the team was pretty happy with how it went and the ability to play in front of a good crowd at a fantastic facility.
"They still appreciate that and they know it's not the venue that makes them play well or badly.
"They love playing out here. It's fantastic atmosphere and a great ground but they would just hope to win a game."
Saunders point had been proved after full-time in Souths' most recent loss at Dubbo when captain Cody Walker spoke about the support at Apex Oval and the chance to meet young fans who had never had the chance to interact with NRL stars before.
"Those little kids don't understand the losses that happen and they don't really care. They want to see the footy players and us showing some time and effort," Walker said.
"It was a great week and we've been out in the community but if you look at the game side of it, it was quite disappointing. But at the end of the day the kids mean a whole lot to me."
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
