Players and supporters packed the region's fields and courts during what was another action-packed weekend.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was kept busy as she attended junior rugby league action at Apex Oval, an A Grade netball contest at the Nita McGrath courts, the inaugural Queen of the West race day, and the Dubbo Kangaroos' rugby clash with the Cowra Eagles at No. 1 Oval.
If you would like to purchase any of these photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
READ ALSO:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.