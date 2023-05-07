She was the short-priced favourite coming into the Arrowfield Queen of the West and Dollar Magic didn't muck around on Saturday, taking out the feature race at Dubbo Turf Club.
The first-ever Queen of the West race day attracted a strong and loud crowd on Saturday but it was Scott Singleton who was celebrating the most after Dollar Magic won the feature race of the program.
The Scone trainer brought four horses across to Dubbo on Saturday, taking home two wins but none made him happier than Dollar Magic in the Arrowfield Queen of the West (1200m)
"She's had a really good preparation actually," he said.
"She's run second in a couple of TAB Highways and won well at Scone.
"She carried a big weight and ended up winning pretty easily I thought."
Starting out of barrier 10, Singleton's mare got out of the gates well to move across alongside Clint Lundholm's Transplant to lead through the early stages.
From there, the two set the pace for the rest of the field to follow.
As the field made its way onto the straight and jockey Serg Lisnyy held his nerve as Dollar Magic ($2.70) kicked away to take the win by two lengths.
Transplant ran second for Lundholm narrowly ahead of Majority and Innervoice.
For Singleton, he admitted getting across to set the pace was always the plan.
"She drew the outside barrier so probably the only way to make sure we had any luck was to roll forward and sit outside the leader like we did," he said.
"Then finish strongly from there, her form read like she should've come here and done that.
"But you still want to see it happen."
Linsyy rode two winners of his own and Singleton felt the jockey did exactly what was asked of him.
"He followed the instructions and got her across outside the leader," he said.
"It looked quite comfortable for him and got the job done, he was pretty happy I think."
Elsewhere in the meeting, Brett Robb picked up a pair of wins with Din and Hammoon Money, both of which were ridden by Clayton Gallagher.
Lundholm took out the final race of the day as Sin City Belle shocked many in the Western Plains Automotive Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).
Sin City Belle ($15) was an outside chance coming into the race but Hollie Hull and Lundholm's runner combined for an impressive win.
