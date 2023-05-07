Daily Liberal
Scone's Scott Singleton won the Queen of the West feature with Dollar Magic

By Tom Barber
Updated May 7 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 11:30am
She was the short-priced favourite coming into the Arrowfield Queen of the West and Dollar Magic didn't muck around on Saturday, taking out the feature race at Dubbo Turf Club.

