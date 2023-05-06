Going into the sheds at half-time locked at six-a-piece, Group 11 lock Will Wardle knew they hadn't played their best footy.
During their first grade clash against the rival Group 10 representative side on Saturday in Blayney, the visitors gave away penalty after penalty in what was initially a very even contest.
But what followed in the second 40 minutes was a Group 11 masterclass, led by the visiting side's forward pack.
"We hung out for 30 minutes Friday night with a training run and a 20 minute warm-up this arvo, but it's a simple game at the end of the day isn't it," Wardle said of the side's preparation.
"You win it up the middle, you hit your edges and you complete your sets and you'll win it 99 per cent of the time. We were the much better team in the end. Second half we did everything right."
That they did, with G11 running in 22 unanswered points in the second half to finish the game 28-6 victors.
Originally from Sydney, this is the Parkes Spaceman's first taste of the Western rivalry. He sure made it count as he was awarded player of the match for his efforts.
"It feels good. The boys are happy, so I'm happy," he said.
"To see the smile on the old boys faces and hear a few stories off them feels real good as well."
He credited the work of the forward pack in the second half as what turned the game in their favour.
One such big man who had an impact off the bench was Dubbo CYMS' Tom Stimpson. He ran in a 48th minute try, the first of four scored by G11 in a 12 minute span.
"I haven't scored for a long time, so I needed it," he said.
"I'm just trying to play the best footy I can every game and then bring it back to CYMS and be better."
On the team performance itself, the forward noted they would have liked to be more dominant in the victory, but that the second half was a good showcase for what they're capable of.
"We just wanted to go through the middle early and then test them on the edges later in the set if we got a bit of field position," he said.
"You play them throughout the year now as well, so you get to test yourself during the season, which is what we want."
On the other side of things was Group 10 five-eighth - sporting the number 20 jersey - Nic Barlow.
Although they let the game slip away in the second half, he was still proud of the performance they put together.
"We talked about playing through our sets, getting to our kicks and working for each other on defence and that's what we did," he said.
"I thought our scramble was really good in the first half and then coming out in the second half we defended the first six or seven sets but they got a bit too much for us in the end.
"I think it was a good learning curve for us all. We had a lot of changes there last minute, but the side that got picked, we all dug in for each other and it just shows what hard work does."
As the lone Blayney Bear in the side, Barlow was the only player from either side who could truly lay claim to it being a home game, something that wasn't lost on him.
"I love playing at this ground," he said of King George VI Oval.
"It's really good that they've done all the new stuff around here. I love it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.