Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

New Holland Cup 2023: Mudgee defeated Dubbo Rhinos 50-8

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 7 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a tough trip to Mudgee for the Dubbo Rhinos on Saturday after the Wombats came away with a big victory in their New Holland Cup clash. Picture by Amy McIntyre
It was a tough trip to Mudgee for the Dubbo Rhinos on Saturday after the Wombats came away with a big victory in their New Holland Cup clash. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Dubbo Rhinos have been handed somewhat of a reality check after a heavy New Holland Cup defeat at the hand of Mudgee Wombats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.