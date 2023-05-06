A Tim Beach brace has helped the Dubbo Roos get back in the winner's circle after a 38-15 victory over Cowra on Saturday afternoon.
Beach and the rest of the Roos were aggressive from the outset against a travelling Eagles unit who put in a brave performance at No.1 Oval.
Only two of the Roos sides were in action due to Cowra's lack of numbers, meaning coach Paul Elliott had a full bench at his disposal.
But it was his Central West representative outside back who impressed, with Beach smiling from ear to ear after the victory.
"I'm very happy with that, to be honest, I think the scoreboard in my opinion should have a few more points on it," he said.
"It's really good to get the win, our aggression and our want to win was a lot better this week which is what we said in the change rooms and during the week leading up to the game.
"We still have a lot of work to do with penalties, it was far in their favour when it comes to those.
"I think we had three or four yellow cards so if you take that out of the equation, that scoreboard should say 50 or 60."
Cowra's Cooper Sullivan felt his side put in for most of the match but just struggled to overpower the home side who were spurred on by a passionate home crowd.
"Dubbo always bring it, the crowd was fantastic," he said.
"We were a bit disappointed that we couldn't bring a second grade team up, I know Dubbo has plenty of players and there is nothing worse than only trying to field the one grade.
"Their back three, geez they've got legs and know when to back themselves too."
Moavuka Kavaefiafi crossed for the Roos as did Will Anderson, Andy Leathem and Calub Cook, while Beach grabbed a try and a penalty try after almost scoring in the corner.
The win was Dubbo's second for the season, moving them inside the top four after Orange City lost their match against Bathurst.
Last season's minor premiers, Cowra have lost several players of their successful 2022 side but for Beach, he felt a lot of the Dubbo group were up for this game.
"It was a tough loss for Cowra today, they didn't front with second grade today so they are obviously doing it tough in finding players," he said.
"But we looked to capitalise on that, we were hurt by them coming here and beating us on the buzzer last year.
"They sang the song out on the field and we don't forget that stuff. We wanted to come out here and make a statement, I'm very, very happy."
In what he described as a 'rebuilding year', Sullivan couldn't have been prouder of every player who wore the Cowra colours.
"We are struggling for a few numbers this year, it's a bit of a rebuild for us after losing a few boys," he said.
"In terms of our fellas, I'm so proud of them.
"We didn't give up, we had a few mishaps and a bit of ill-discipline, that's all you can ask for as a team."
Next week the Roos will be back on the road to face Forbes Platypi.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
