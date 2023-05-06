Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Blowes Cup 2023: Tim Beach's double helps the Dubbo Roos defeat Cowra 38-15

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 6 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tim Beach brace has helped the Dubbo Roos get back in the winner's circle after a 38-15 victory over Cowra on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.