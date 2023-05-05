The words "spine injury" are enough to scare any athlete so when it was said to Brock Naden last year there was the obvious fear and concern.
Playing for the Wellington Cowboys roughly 12 months ago, Naden was tackled awkwardly and his top half was twisted one way while the opponent around his legs went the other.
"My top half didn't go with the bottom half so I was stretched," the outside back said.
"I damaged ligaments in my lower back and damaged a joint and a disc.
"It was a pretty scary shock."
The impact of the injury wasn't known at first and Naden tried to simply run off the pain but each time he attempted a tackle the ache got worse and he felt he was lacking strength.
He was soon on his way to Dubbo Hospital, where he found out the extent of what had occurred.
"I didn't know what was happening because I've never had a back injury," the now 23-year-old said.
"I went to the hospital and they told me it was ligaments and it was pretty scary because you don't know how to take a back injury or treat it."
After spending a couple of days in bed barely moving, Naden was told getting up and active was the best way to help it recover.
There wasn't a huge amount he could do - he lasted less than a day during an attempted return to work - and rugby league was off the agenda for the rest of the season.
But, he got himself back to health in time for the 2023 pre-season and after being a standout for the Cowboys during their impressive start to the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP), he was this week awarded with Group 11 representative selection.
Naden will line up in the centres for Group 11 on Saturday in the Western battle with Group 10 at Blayney.
The Cowboys junior was a late call-up after some changes to the initial Group 11 squad and while he was shocked to get the call to say he was in, it's a chance he's eager to take.
"It's always a pleasure to represent your Group," he said.
"Especially when you're in a small country town like Wellington and we didn't have the best year last year, so it's good a few of us are playing this week."
The Cowboys finished with the wooden spoon in 2022 after just one win but have surprised many by their turnaround already this season.
The Justin Toomey-White led Wellington has won two-from-three to start the campaign and the one defeat came after what was an even battle with Dubbo CYMS for long periods last round.
Naden will be joined by Toomey-White in the Group 11 team as well as Wellington teammates Jai Merritt, Mac Dutfield and Tyrone Tattersall.
"From the season we had to start of this year is a massive turnaround," Naden said.
"We've already had more wins than last year.
"It's always good to be the underdogs because you want to prove people wrong and we've already turned a lot of heads with the way we've started this year.
"Time will tell but I like being the underdog."
For someone like Naden who endured so much in 2022, the chance to be part of an exciting Wellington side and play at a higher level has him "loving footy".
It's a far cry to the emotions he felt last season as he had to watch a Cowboys club struggling for sponsors and any kind of progress on and off the field fall to defeat after defeat.
"I was hating last year," he said.
"Seeing the boys struggle and knowing I couldn't be out there. I never watched many of the games, I sat in my own corner but being around the boys in pre-season, I'm loving it."
Naden is coming off a double in the loss to CYMS and while the final result was hugely frustrating, the match was a special one for the Cowboys centre as his older brother, Wests Tigers star Brent, was in the Apex Oval grandstand.
Brent was part of the Tigers team which stunned Penrith in an almighty NRL upset at Bathurst the night before and took the chance to spend some more time out west.
"It's always a special moment when one of your idols, your big brother, is watching you and making the effort to come out and watch some bush footy," Brock said.
"This is where it all started for him. He always gets in my ear though and tells me if I've had a shit game but it's always good to have someone pushing you, especially when it is someone you look up to."
Naden was one of three late additions to the Group 11 squad for Saturday alongside Merritt and Filisione Pauta after star fullback Mitch Andrews, Alex Bonham and Cale Dunn all withdrew.
League tag and under 18s representative matches will also be played at King George Oval, Blayney, on Saturday.
The first grade match will kick-off at 2pm.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
