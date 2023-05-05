They've got the most potent attack in the Western Premier League and now Orana Spurs coach Ben Manson is hoping his key forwards can fire this weekend in another Dubbo derby.
Spurs will take on Macquarie United at Apex Oval on Saturday night in the second match of a doubleheader at the venue in a game which will feature two of the top four sides so far this season.
Spurs have started the new season with mixed results, a win over Waratahs before matches against Bathurst 75 (loss) and Bulls (draw).
But during the second half of last weekend's match against the Bulls, Spurs scored late to fight back and claim a 4-all result, momentum their coach hopes they can build on.
"It's a massive game, they've been unreal since they've got a new squad so they are the ones to watch this year I think," Manson said of Saturday's match against Macquarie.
"They are playing really good football."
On the other side, Macquarie United had been brilliant to start the season with two wins and a loss to their names through three matches.
The emergence of younger stars and the addition of Jamie Lobb has seemingly created a winning culture at Macquarie, a club which has had success in the WPL before.
Spurs are no strangers to success either, narrowly missing out on winning the competition in 2021 before just missing the finals last year.
"It's a credit to them, they've come out and don't look out of place at all," he said.
"They had a bit of a shocker last season but this year they are a really competitive squad and look very capable of being at the top of the table.
"It's really exciting to see, I always want Dubbo teams to do well."
Before a ball was kicked this season, Manson had signalled his intention about starting faster than 2022, now he is just hoping for a bit of luck.
"I just feel like we've been pretty unlucky ourselves," he said.
"I don't know what happened last week, we played extremely well in the first half and led 3-1.
"Then the rain started to come down and we couldn't play our game, we just started kicking it long.
"Bulls are known for scoring goals off set pieces and that's what tore us apart. They scored three goals from set pieces and another off a good ball over the top.
"We didn't take our chances and had plenty of opportunities but it was a great game to watch and be involved in."
The return of Jake Grady has given Spurs another key target up front, with the towering forward a strong crossing option and the towering Orana gun is in form too, scoring a brace last weekend.
Spurs haven't had any trouble scoring goals this season, putting 10 shots in the back of the net, the most of any in the competition.
But they've also conceded nine goals, something Manson believes comes back to how they play the game.
"We've also conceded the most too," he said.
"It's good to see the boys up front score because we are an attacking team, last year in the first part of the season we couldn't score goals.
"We do play attacking football and by doing that you can get caught out on the counterattack which can leak goals but the last three performances haven't been bad.
"I'm not unhappy with the way we are playing, it's how we want to play our football.
"We don't play a boring game, we go out there to try and score goals."
Earlier in the day, Bulls will host Parkes as both clubs search for their first win of the season.
Bulls came close to winning in a nail-biting clash with Spurs last week, fighting back from 3-1 down to lead 3-4 in the dying stages before the match ended in a draw.
Saturday's action will begin at 4pm with the Spurs match to kick off at 6pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
