The biggest boxing event held in Dubbo for a number of years is this weekend and it will put the spotlight on some potential future stars of the sport.
Chris Hallford from Fighting Arts Dubbo has put together the 20-fight card for the Thunder Down Under event, which will be headlined by an Australian title bout between two exciting pugilists from the western area.
Sonny Knight, fighting out of The Shed at Nyngan, is currently the Australian amateur middleweight champion and on Saturday night at the Dubbo RSL he will step up to the 78kg super middleweight class for a national title bout with Clayton Chatfield from Orange's Littlefield's Boxing.
Other fights on the night which feature boxers from the Fighting Arts Dubbo gym as well as a number of travellers from around NSW and Hallford is eager to showcase the event to the region.
With competitors like Knight potentially going professional in the near future, there's a lot of excitement around those who step into the ring on Saturday.
Ticket sales for the event have been strong and it's hoped plenty of eyes will be on the night's main event.
"I think it's going to be a cracker. Honestly, in my opinion, they're probably two of the best young up-and-coming boxers in Australia," Hallford said of Knight and Chatfield.
"I think it's going to be something Dubbo hasn't seen for many, many years, this calibre of fights.
"That's not the only title showcase, either."
A masters title for boxers over 40 will also be up for grabs on Saturday as well as a western regional super welterweight title.
Going for that western title is Camillus Kavo, who is from Papua New Guinea but working in Dubbo and has been training under Hallford and his team.
Having so many boxers from his own gym involved in his first event as a promoter has added to the excitement for Hallford.
"For us, it's a really big deal," he said.
"It's awesome. We'll have about nine on the card.
"From builders to carpenters and butchers. And they've all been training hard.
"None are going in green, either. They've all been training for at least 12 months."
Among the Fighting Arts athletes are 14-year-old pair Ericka Keizer and Harrison Simmons.
Given 14 is the age where you are first allowed to fight in NSW, the pair are very early in the careers but already filling Hallford with some excitement about their future prospects.
Simmons will have his fourth fight on Saturday while it will be number three for Keizer.
With a number of youngsters making their way up in the sport, Hallford said there was no reason a boxer from the western couldn't make an impact at the top level.
Hallford pointed to Gunnedah's Wade Ryan, an International Boxing Organization (IBO) world title holder, and his own brother, John, who also held world titles while fighting from Tamworth and Dubbo in the past, as proof of that.
"You certainly don't need the big city hustle and bustle to be a professional success. That's been proven," Hallford said.
"It's what you make it and the Fighting Arts system we use here is very sound. It's a world-class system and it's had a lot of professionals come through it and be very successful and I'm proud to be part of it."
Hallford said he was hopeful the Thunder Down Under could become an annual event at Dubbo and help bring top-class fights to the western area.
He and his wife have been running Fighting Arts Dubbo for roughly three years and they are eager to promote more boxing and Muay Thai for regional areas.
Hallford added he was thankful for his wife and brother and all their help during the build-up to the fight night, as well as the sponsors who make all his work at the gym and a night like this Saturday possible.
Doors open at the Dubbo RSL at 5pm on Saturday and the first bout will be at 6pm.
Ticket information can be found on the Fighting Arts Dubbo Facebook page while they will also be sold on the door on the night should tickets still be available.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
