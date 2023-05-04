Daily Liberal
Blowes beat: Dubbo Roos return home to face a powerful Cowra Eagles side

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
May 4 2023 - 4:30pm
Dubbo are set to welcome back their captain Tom Koerstz this weekend for a home match against Cowra. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo are set to welcome back their captain Tom Koerstz this weekend for a home match against Cowra. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Dubbo Kangaroos will welcome back captain Tom Koerstz for Saturday's meeting with a youthful Cowra Eagles side at No. 1 Oval.

