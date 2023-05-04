The Dubbo Kangaroos will welcome back captain Tom Koerstz for Saturday's meeting with a youthful Cowra Eagles side at No. 1 Oval.
After a win over Orange City and close-fought loss to Orange Emus to start the season, the Roos suffered a disappointing 36-7 defeat to the unbeaten Bathurst Bulldogs last weekend.
Koerstz was one of the men missing for that game but he will return to the No. 9 jersey on Saturday.
The Roos will start favourites against a new-look Cowra side which defeated Forbes in round one but then slumped to losses against Orange sides City and Emus.
The Dubbo came during a difficult string of matches for the Eagles as this weekend is followed by a home meeting with the Bulldogs.
Cooper Sullivan, who was stand-in captain for the Eagles last weekend, said the challenge isn't something his side will shy away from and he's confident the much-changed outfit is getting closer to its next victory.
"In terms of experience we've probably got one of the younger teams in the comp, particularly in the backline with an average age of 22 or 23," Sullivan said.
"I think we are very close to getting all the cogs in line. In another couple of games once we have team morale back in line I reckon we'll be in the contest."
Orange Emus v Forbes Platypi
Forbes will be hoping for improved conditions when they travel across to Orange to take on Emus on Saturday.
READ ALSO:
It will be the second time in as many weeks the Platypi have faced an Orange club after a tough win over City last week, a performance which impressed coach Tom Wallace.
"It's a winter sport, it was a good wet weather game," Wallace said.
"Full credit to Orange City I thought they were really good.
"I reckon we had 25 per cent of the ball, so to win like that - it was outstanding."
Emus are coming off a tough win a tough win over Cowra which the squad will be hoping can kickstart their season.
Orange City v Bathurst Bulldogs
A new-look forward pack has Bathurst coach Dean Oxley very happy after the first three rounds and he sung the praises of his men earlier in the week.
"We've got a lot more size and power in our forwards this year," he said.
"We have two new second rowers who have both played for the club in the past but haven't played for a few years, in Travis Gibson and Jason Corliss, along with Jarrod Zuvela and Sione Naufahu.
"Joel Harper's played first grade in the past but hasn't played in a few years. There's five in the pack who are new this season - and Sione played on the wing when he played with us before.
"We've got a lot of potential but it's going to be about bringing out the skillsets of those players."
A trio of wins to start the season no doubt have the Dogs sitting as favourites for Saturday's match at Pride Park against a much-improved Orange City side.
All fixtures will begin at 3:15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.