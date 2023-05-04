It may be a new AFL Central West season but there is no denying the Dubbo Demons women's side will have to go through a familiar foe this year if they are to win the title.
The Demons will meet familiar foes the Bathurst Giants on Saturday at South Dubbo Oval as round two of the competition arrives, the first match between the two heavyweight women's sides for 2023.
A gritty win over the Bushrangers last weekend saw the debuts of multiple players for the Demons and their opposition will enter the match with fresh legs, having the bye seven days ago.
Em Warner has been one of the Demons' longest-serving active players and believes the group are in a good spot heading into Saturday's match.
"I think we had a really good game with the Bushies last week and it was a high-quality match I thought," she said.
"The skills were pretty impressive and it was just a great game of footy for round one, hopefully, it looks like we've got a few people keen so it would be nice to go out there on Saturday and have another good match."
A multiple-time league best and fairest winner, Warner along with Kristen Coady, Kaitlyn Waldie and Bec Wilde have provided experienced heads for coach Pete Martinoli to call on when required as has Lauren Hazell who is missing this season due to expecting another child.
But for Warner, it is the junior players who have stepped up into seniors and those who are new to the club which bring a smile to her face.
"We've had a heap of new girls sort of pop up in the last month or so, for a lot of them there would have been six or seven girls playing their first games of footy last Saturday," she said.
"They certainly didn't look like first-gamers, they all did so well."
The Giants will travel to Dubbo for their first match of the season in a match which will be a grand final rematch after the former took out the 2022 title.
Ahead of Saturday's match, Warner admitted there will be a strong group of players who remember last season's grand final.
"We've been lucky that we have been able to retain a fair few players from last year," she said.
"It just helps keep a bit of consistency in the team with players who have done the job before, they provide the experience for the new players to fit in and around.
"Hopefully we can help give them a bit of guidance, there is a few girls who missed last week who are set to come back this weekend which is going to be very handy as well."
The club's two senior men's sides will also be in action on Saturday, with the pair out to score their first wins of the new season after losses to the Bushies.
South Dubbo Oval will be in action for the first time in 2023, something Warner can't wait to experience.
"It's always pretty exciting playing at home," she said.
"Hopefully the boys can get some good numbers and make it a really good day out."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
