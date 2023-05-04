They may have missed out on the finals last year, but the Geurie Goats are quickly marking themselves one to watch in the 2023 Oilsplus Cup.
Having won each of their first three games this season, the Darren Taylor-coached Goats will head to Coolah on Saturday in a confident mood.
After wins over Yeoval (12-5) and Trangie (27-7) to start the season, the Goats produced arguably their best performance so far this year when downing the highly-regarded Molong 28-0 last weekend.
At a wet and soggy Geurie Showground, the Goats had rely on strength in defence against the Magpies.
The first half was a slog and while the Goats enjoyed plenty of possession, they struggled to turn it into points.
On 38 minutes the breakthrough finally came as NSW Country star Filisione Pauta - back at the Goats this season - managed to get across the line.
Leigh Dawson's boot made it 7-0 at the break.
The second started much like the first but in the final quarter of the match the Goats started to gain the ascendancy.
Johnny Mafiti, another former Dubbo Kangaroo now at Geurie, was rewarding for breaking the line by scoring a well-deserved five-pointer.
Dawson and Dan Lane then both crossed late on to secure the strong win while the former was also successful with all four conversion attempts on the day.
On Saturday, the Goats travel to Coolah to take on a Kangaroos side which has one win so far this season.
Last round, Coolah suffered a 34-14 loss to the competition's only other unbeaten side, the Coonabarabran Kookaburras.
The Kookaburras head to Yeoval on Saturday for what is expected to be a stern test while the weekend's other matches will be Trangie up against Wellington and Molong at home to Canowindra.
Trangie, back this season after struggling for numbers previously, is yet to score a breakthrough win while Wellington has impressed with two wins from three games so far.
Ali Beale has been a welcome addition to the Redbacks' lineup this season and scored a hat-trick during his side's round two loss to Coonabarabran.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
