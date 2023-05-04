He's represented Australian Country, has tested himself in England, and has played with and against some greats of the game.
David Tink has achieved a huge amount in cricket but when he talks about what he has a passion for, it's helping young players take their game to the next level.
That's why the former Dubbo star has decided to get back into the game and offer himself to coach around Western Zone.
One of the great Dubbo batters in his time, Tink has taken some time away from the game during the past decade, but recently that itch returned.
"Being able to go along and achieve at a high level then come back and do coaching courses and pass on the experience I've been lucky enough to have, I really enjoy that," he said.
"I've always loved passing on my skill set to the kids. That's my passion and I've always been that way.
"I had a few other jobs but now I'm semi-retired and the grandkids are getting bigger so I wanted to try and see what I could do."
What came up was someone in town asking Tink if he wouldn't mind having a look over his son's technique.
That was enough to get Tink's mind racing and now he's decided to offer share his expertise again.
On Sunday from 10am-12pm at the Dave Martin nets on the corner of Brisbane and Macleay streets, Tink will hold the first of what he plans to be a number of coaching sessions.
"This came up and I thought 'why not?' I love it and there's an avenue there for it," he said.
Tink is happy to offer his services around the Western Zone and his passion for the game meaning he won't keep a set schedule.
It doesn't matter if they can't hold a bat or are playing rep for Western Zone. That doesn't matter.- David Tink
If there's kids who want to work outside their winter sport commitments, he'll make it work, but he does hope weekend seminars can become regular.
Given the winter months mean there are not a huge amount of sunlight hours after school, sessions at the Dubbo Sports World indoor nets could also be on the cards.
Tink has had roles as a coach and selector in the past and that gave him the opportunity to work with some of Western's great recent exports.
Australian star and Young junior Nathan Lyon is one and another is Cowra's Daniel Hughes, who was recently named NSW's player of the season and Steve Waugh medallist for a record-equalling third time.
"Nathan Lyon was a little kid in the under 14s and I did a bit with him but that was many years ago. He's kicked along alright," Tink laughed.
"There might be eight or 10-year-olds who can't hold a cricket bat right or not know how to play a straight drive or bowl straight and those kind of things are in my heart.
"It doesn't matter if they can't hold a bat or are playing rep for Western Zone. That doesn't matter. They all need adjustments or new skill sets and I want to put that into the game."
As well as being a standout for Dubbo over a number of years, Tink represented NSW Country on seven occasions and also played for Australian Country.
He played around the country, toured New Zealand and also spent time playing in England.
He played against the likes of Lenny Pascoe and Geoff Lawson while John Dyson and Mike Whitney were teammates at a time in Sydney.
"I'm an old dinosaur now but I'm a Dubbo boy and I'm trying to put it back into the game here," he said.
"I'm quite excited to get back into it."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
