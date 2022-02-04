Chris is dancing for cancer and a fighting chance for sufferers

community,

Chris Hallford claims he has two left feet, but he's prepared to get up on the stage and make people smile so he can raise a few bob for cancer. Mr Hallford, 36, owns a boxing and muay Thai gym in Dubbo together with his wife Amanda Hallford. He said it was his fighting spirit that allowed him to get back up on his feet again when his grandfather passed away with prostate cancer. "He was like a dad to me and I lost him at a young age. He was an inspiration and a role model," Mr Hallford said. "My mother-in-law is also a cancer sufferer but she's beat it for now. "It's an awesome cause and it's great to raise money for awareness and to find a cure for cancer." Mr Hallford has 8-10 weeks to learn his dance, before performing it in the Stars of Dubbo Dance For Cancer at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, March 25. He is one of a number of local personalities tasked with dancing in front of a paying audience and raising money for Cancer Council NSW. Mr Hallford said rehearsals were going well with his choreographer, Zoey Sweeney of Orana Dance Centre: "You'll have to wait and see what we've come up with. It's all a big surprise for the night but I think you'll be pleasantly surprised." He said he enjoys challenges and he wasn't scared to get up on the stage. "I just want to do my bit to help. It's not so much a challenge as a reward for me. I'm not worried about being the laugh of the night, I just appreciate the opportunity," he said. He said his wife would probably be his biggest fan on the night, as well as his mates from the gym. What is his message to others who might have the opportunity to participate in the Stars of Dubbo Dance For Dancer in the future? "Don't be scared to get out and have a go - whether it's for a good cause or for yourself. Life's short so get out there and have a dig," he said. Mr Hallford aims to raise $3000 through his Dance For Cancer, which will go to Cancer Council NSW for their cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services. He will host fundraising events over the coming weeks - keep an eye on Fighting Arts Dubbo on Facebook for details. Donate to Mr Hallford's tally and buy tickets to the big event at stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-dubbo

