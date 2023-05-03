Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Gilgandra's Kapene Karaitiana the lone Western Rams player in NSW Country under 16s side

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated May 3 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 rugby league season may only be a couple of months old but it's already delivered a roller-coaster of emotions for Kapene Karaitiana.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.