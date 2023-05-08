Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: Forbes Magpies prop Aaron Wykamp hit with two-week suspension

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated May 8 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Forbes Magpies will be without prop Aaron Wykamp for two testing Peter McDonald Premiership road trips after he pleaded guilty to a high shot charge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.