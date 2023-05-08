Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

The Weekend Wrap | Is it time Group 10 brings back two-game ban for rep drop outs?

Nick Guthrie
Nick McGrath
Riley Krause
By Nick Guthrie, Nick McGrath, and Riley Krause
· Updated May 8 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Is it time Group 10 started getting tougher on those dodging rep selection?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.