Ash Gardner has launched a brand-new school breakfast program in Dubbo

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 11:30am
Orana Heights' Preston Naden looks to hit a ball under the watchful eyes of Ash Gardner and Cricket NSW's Matt Ellis. Picture by Belinda Soole
Australian cricket star Ashleigh Gardner has won World Cups, Ashes Series and WBBL tournaments, but now the superstar athlete is looking to make a difference in schools around the nation.

