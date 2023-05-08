Australian cricket star Ashleigh Gardner has won World Cups, Ashes Series and WBBL tournaments, but now the superstar athlete is looking to make a difference in schools around the nation.
Gardner was in Dubbo on Monday to launch her brand-new school program at Orana Heights Public School, the first of its kind for the Ashleigh Gardner Foundation.
A free breakfast and coaching clinic was held during the morning to encourage students to continue attending school, especially those with an Indigenous Australian background.
For the cricket superstar, the new breakfast program is somewhat of a passion project for her.
"We had a breakfast program earlier this morning (Monday) which began at 8:30am," she said.
"It's something we are looking at doing on Monday and Friday mornings, we want to provide kids the opportunity to have breakfast before school.
"There's a room here at the school which has been dedicated for kids to come to have cereal or toast, as well as pack food for the rest of the day if they need it.
"I think it's so important for kids to have this opportunity because it will help give them energy, we know if kids are hungry then they won't focus in class.
"We just want to give all kids the opportunity to learn."
Run by the Ashleigh Gardner Foundation, over the next eight weeks, students will have the opportunity to have breakfast provided for them on two schooling days.
It is hoped the program will keep kids in school and provide them with a vital source of energy to help their learning.
Currently in her off-season ahead of the Ashes later this year, Gardner admitted setting up the first-ever breakfast program wasn't something that happened overnight.
"It's been something that has been going for three years trying to get this set up," she said.
"I knew I didn't have to rush for this to happen and for it to be really successful.
"It ties in well with me being off cricket as well, I've got a little bit of time in my off-season and I wanted to make sure I could be out here for the launch of it.
"It's something that I'm really proud of, I'm a proud Aboriginal woman and I want to target those students.
"I'm the face of it but it was important to get down here and show the kids who I am as well as have conversations with them.
"It's been a really pleasing morning."
As arguably Australia's most high-profile Indigenous cricketer, Gardner is hoping to expand the program should Orana Heights' be successful, including to places further out west such as Bourke, where her family is from.
"A lot of the kids were pretty shy, I think we need to break down some of those stigmas around not coming to school with food because they may be embarrassed or there are strangers in the room," she said.
"Making sure they know who I am and this program is being implemented here makes that connection with me.
"But when I'm not here on Friday, they still know things are going to be provided for them in the classroom and they've got those resources for them."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
