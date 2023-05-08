They were behind by as many as nine points with four minutes remaining but Dubbo Rams under 12s girls got the job done to take out the Western Junior League at Griffith on Sunday.
Taking on the red-hot Leeton Eagles Green, Dubbo powered home to take a 35-31 win in the grand final.
Coached by Nick Hubbard, the side was led from the front by Indie Wilson (14 points) and Ivy Toomey (13 points), with the latter being named MVP (Most Valuable Player) for the grand final.
Leeton hadn't lost a game throughout the whole season before the finals and Hubbard believes his squad did all the basics right.
"It wasn't expected, they were the team to beat all year but the girls just pulled together," he said.
"We got across the line late, I think we were down by nine points with six minutes to go and ended up winning by four.
"I told them all year, 'free throws, make your free throws' and it helped."
It was the second time the two sides had met in as many days after Dubbo defeated Leeton Green 43-35 in the semi-final on Saturday morning, advancing straight through the grand final.
A video of Hubbard addressing the side late in the match on Sunday was posted to Facebook and the coach said he relayed some simple messages.
"We'd just gone up by two at that point and there was only a few seconds left," he said.
"We managed to get another basket towards the end, it was really tense."
After the under 14s girls finished runners-up in their division, Hubbard confessed it is a good time for the age group with a lot of talented players between the sides.
"We will lose four girls I think it is to under 14s next year but the rest of them have two or three years in the age group," he said.
"There are some pretty young girls in the squad, there is a fair bit of development for about half of the girls."
Spurred on by a host of passionate supporters on the sidelines, a group of Dubbo spectators had pool noodles which were being used to make noise and show the Rams support.
Without their supporters, Hubbard is confident the group might not have got the job done.
"Every team made the finals, only the under 12s and 14s girls made it through to the grand finals," he said.
"Most teams were there to cheer the girls on which created an unbelievable atmosphere, it really was.
"I've got two girls in the side and I told them 'you will be lucky to experience an atmosphere ever again."
"Without that crowd, we don't win."
Assisted by Molly Croft, the side was managed by Luke Scott and Hubbard even gave the group Monday off training so they could rest but the coach said his side was eager to get stuck back into things.
