Orana Spurs have sent a big message to the rest of the Western Premier League after defeating Macquarie United 5-1 on Saturday night.
Two of the three Dubbo clubs met at Apex Oval in a match which looked like a possible finals fixture later in the season and it was Spurs who got the bragging rights.
Two goals to Justin Pickering was the key for Orana and for co-captain Jared Corby, he was a bit shocked at the final scoreline.
"It was a bit surprising to get the win how we did," he said.
"I didn't think we'd put five goals on them so that was a bit of a surprise."
Jake Grady, Bailey McCabe and Brad Boney-Chillie also found the back of the net for a Spurs side who continue to find ways to score.
Currently, the best-attacking side in the league, no other team has scored more than Spurs but it's been their defence which has let them down to start the season.
Orana has also conceded the most goals in 2023 but Corby is liking what he has seen from his men up front.
"It was a good thing that we are putting goals away," he said.
"It's something we struggled to do last year, to be honest, and the quality of goals we scored on Saturday was unreal."
READ ALSO:
Spurs started the 2022 season slowly, with a string of draws and close losses, something coach Ben Manson has previously said they would focus on coming into the new year.
For Corby, he echoed his coach's thoughts and said the whole side knows what they need to do.
"It's something we needed to do because it's only a 14-round competition," he said.
"We've got to get those wins early in the season so it helps us out later, it's something we didn't do last year.
"We didn't get off to a good start at all."
Saturday's match was Macquarie's second loss of the season after enjoying wins against Panorama FC and Bathurst '75 already.
Earlier in the night, Parkes and Bulls played out a 3-all draw in a battle between two sides who were looking for their first win.
Bulls have now drawn three of their four matches to start the season and will be in Dubbo once again when they take on Macquarie United in another Dubbo derby.
Elsewhere, Bathurst '75 defeated Waratahs 4-2 while Panorama FC and Barnestoneworth played out a 1-all draw.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.