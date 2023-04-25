Crowds lined Macquarie Street, clapping as Dubbo's servicemen and women proudly marched past in uniform, continuing the legacy of sacrifice and mateship of generations of Anzacs prior.
After thousands of Dubbo locals braved the morning chill for a sombre dawn service, the community lined the streets to watch as veterans, active servicepersons, community groups and school groups marched by for the annual Anzac Day Parade.
The march was followed by another well-attended remembrance service at the Victoria Park Cenotaph.
"I would like to take a liberty and speak on behalf of the entire Dubbo community when I say, to our serving men and women in uniform and to our veterans, thank you for your service," Dubbo RSL Sub-branch president Shaun Graham said, addressing the crowd.
"During times of conflict Australia has lost 103,000 of our young men and women. Dubbo's part in that is quite significant - 338 young men and women from Dubbo have either been killed in action or died of their wounds during conflicts.
"Their names appear not only in our books of remembrance in the cenotaph behind me but also on a remembrance wall at the Australian war memorial in Canberra."
Of Dubbo's 338 fallen soldiers, 256 were lost in World War I, 81 in World War II and one in the Vietnam war.
Mr Graham said Anzac day is about remembering those who have been lost and reflecting on their sacrifice and the horrors of war.
"Before you go to Canberra next time do some research, pick a name and find it and put a poppy against it because they're from our town and they paid the ultimate sacrifice," he said.
"[And] if you see a veteran today, get their story. There are some damn fine humans standing out in front here from all three services. The Royal Australian Navy, the Australian Army and the Royal Australian Airforce and they've got some fabulous stories.
"So ask them and keep their stories alive to pass down through the generations."
Royal Australian Navy commander Andrea Argirides also spoke at the service.
She highlighted the importance of not only remembering those Dubbo locals who served in World War I and II, but also those who served in other conflicts since.
"I am with you to remember those from Dubbo and the surrounding districts, of all generations, who did not return home to the land they loved and who were lost in war to this town and to their family and friends," she said.
"We also remember those men and women who did come home from the two world wars and lived their lives here, worked hard, started families and had children and grandchildren who loved them and who have now passed away.
"The last post sounds for them all, whether they died in battle or in the decades since.
"We particularly respect and thank the cohort of living veterans who served Australia in active service last century in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and in this century in Iraq and Afghanistan."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.