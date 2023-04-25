Dubbo local Noemi North has much to be proud of.
She's proud of her time as a naval nurse during World War II, she's proud of her family for following in her footsteps and - this year - she's proud to be turning 100 years old.
Ms North was only 21 years old when she got the call she would be going into active service. It was 1944 - at the tail end of World War II - and she would be heading to Morotai to tend to allied soldiers injured in the battle against Japan.
Recalling her time in Morotai brings forth both good and bad memories for Ms North.
"In those days, when the war was going on, it was wonderful because people helped in every way they could because it was a dreadful war - that's why I served," she told the Daily Liberal.
"We were in a nice place because we were near the sea and we could go swimming and have a bit of fun - we could sit on the beach and talk to boys.
"I can remember all of those nice fellas, some of them were wonderful."
Ms North's time in active service ended almost as quickly as it started. She was stood down in 1946 following the surrender of Japan in 1945 and the return of Morotai and the other islands of Maluku - now part of Indonesia - to Dutch control.
But her two years in Morotai would change her life forever.
While serving, she met her late husband, Jack North, who was also in the navy. She also befriended fellow nurses who she remained in touch with decades later until they passed away.
"Those girls over there were marvellous. But the sad thing about it is I'm the only one left," she said, pointing out a picture on her bookshelf of her and two close friends from her time in the navy who would go on to become the godmothers of her children.
Almost every year since returning from the war Ms North has attended Anzac Day marches and services.
Before her husband passed away the pair would march in Sydney, but for the past eight years she has been attending commemorations in Dubbo.
"I love Anzac Day, it's one of those things I've always loved. It brings back good and bad memories," she said.
"It was such a lovely service today. Lots of young people there came up to me and shook my hand."
This year was especially significant for Ms North, her son Charles North - himself a serving member of the Australian Army - said.
"This year was special, because mum turns 100 this year and it was the first time we could have three generations of serving or ex-serving members together," he said.
Charles North and his daughter - also named Noemi - stood alongside Ms North as she attended the Anzac Day dawn service at the Victoria Park cenotaph in Dubbo.
It's not just her grandmother's name the younger Noemi shares. She's also a member of the navy.
This year she led the contingent of active servicepersons marching in Dubbo's Anzac Day parade.
"I'm proud to serve and remember those who have served. It's also nice to be able to celebrate with my grandmother and as a family," she said.
"[Joining the navy] seemed like a really cool career option. I always wanted to do engineering and I thought this was something different. Not everyone gets the opportunity to do so and you get to serve your nation too.
"I am very proud to be Noemi's granddaughter and I'm very proud I get to carry on our family's tradition."
