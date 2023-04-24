The Dubbo RSL Sub-branch "extended the hand of friendship" to Shaun Graham when he moved to Dubbo as a serviceman and now he hopes to do the same for other young veterans.
Mr Graham has been elected Sub-branch president - taking over from president-for-13-years Tom Gray - and will be at the helm of Dubbo's Anzac Day 2023 ceremony on Tuesday, April 25.
Mr Graham said it was "a massive privilege" to be selected by his peers within the RSL community to represent them.
"It gives me the ability to represent [local veterans] at various functions - not only Anzac Day but Remembrance Day and funerals," Mr Graham told the Daily Liberal.
"We try and ensure we contact families of veterans who have passed and make a representation there. We do it under the RSL banner ... but we also do it on a personal note, from one veteran to another.
"To do those personal things within the veteran community is hugely important. We look after one another."
Mr Graham grew up on Sydney's northern beaches and moved to Dubbo for family reasons. He had served in the army on a tour to Afghanistan and was about to take up a secondment with the British Army.
"A day off the plane from getting home, I went to a Remembrance Day service and met Tom Gray. He said 'you best come down for a beer after this, young fella, and meet the other members of the Sub-branch'.
"They signed me up on the spot. I haven't looked back since then."
Mr Graham said being involved in the Sub-branch allowed him to meet - and become friends with - men and women who had similar experiences.
"The thing I find with Dubbo is the camaraderie and the friendship - the extension of the hand of friendship," he said.
"... To be welcomed in the manner I was by those guys ... was absolutely amazing and made me feel very welcome."
Mr Graham plans to continue his predecessor Mr Gray's - and previous presidents' - goal of uniting the veteran community in Dubbo - "to get the younger veterans to link up with the older veterans".
"At times that can be quite difficult. Younger veterans ... they can get quite busy with their employment and raising families," Mr Graham said.
"[Mr Gray] spent countless hours trying to get those younger guys to come along, and we came up with a few initiatives".
This includes football sessions watching the Dubbo Kangaroos' home games.
"We try to build on that, reinforce the work [Mr Gray] did and the whole Sub-branch did, and unite veterans of all ages," Mr Graham said.
"If we don't, the younger veterans don't join the RSL, and in years to come, we won't have it. The support network that is currently here and in place won't be there for them, and that would spell disaster."
The Sub-branch has also launched the Bolt Street drop-in centre for veterans.
"We try to man that and have it open for veterans. The amount of veterans who have dropped in in recent weeks is quite astounding," Mr Graham said.
"Family members are seeking help for their loved ones, or it's the veterans themselves. They see a car there and come and have a cuppa. They have BBQs there, it's a really good facility that we need to expand on and reinforce what we're doing there."
Mr Graham said he "would love to see" more veterans come to the Sub-branch or the rugby because they "share that common thread".
IN OTHER NEWS
"A big thing to take away from establishing that contact is you will have veterans there that have got your back. They are there to help you if you're going through hard times," he said.
He thanked the community for supporting the local Anzac Day services.
"On behalf of me personally, and from all veterans locally, I think it's very pertinent that I say 'thank you'. It is just wonderful to think that so many people in Dubbo come along to commemorate Anzac Day, and again we see the numbers grow every year as the interest peaks for it," Mr Graham said.
"From the bottom of our hearts, from all veterans, thank you for taking that time out to do it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.