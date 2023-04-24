Daily Liberal
Our People

Shaun Graham elected Dubbo RSL Sub-branch president, leads local veterans this Anzac Day 2023

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
April 25 2023 - 5:00am
The Dubbo RSL Sub-branch "extended the hand of friendship" to Shaun Graham when he moved to Dubbo as a serviceman and now he hopes to do the same for other young veterans.

