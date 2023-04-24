An estimated crowd of 3000 people was in attendance at Victoria Park on Tuesday morning, April 25 to pay its respects to those who lost their lives protecting our country.
On a mild autumn morning, those young and old turned out in force for the solemn Anzac Day dawn service.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was among them and she captured these moments.
The Anzac March will be held later on Tuesday morning.
It will begin on Brisbane Street outside the Dubbo RSL and those taking part in the march are asked to gather from 9.45am with the march beginning at 10.15am.
The march will proceed to the Cenotaph at Victoria Park for the 11am service.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
