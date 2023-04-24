Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Thousands attend Dubbo's Anzac Day dawn service at Victoria Park

Nick Guthrie
BS
By Nick Guthrie, and Belinda Soole
Updated April 25 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An estimated crowd of 3000 people was in attendance at Victoria Park on Tuesday morning, April 25 to pay its respects to those who lost their lives protecting our country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

BS

Belinda Soole

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.