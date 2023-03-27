Daily Liberal
Italian restaurants flock to Dubbo as food offerings diversify

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
March 28 2023 - 5:00am
Errin Williamson, president of the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce, outside her Church Street Cafe. Picture by Belinda Soole
Dubbo's food and hospitality scene is prepped for an injection of flavour with new Italian restaurants and a small bar on the table, proving people in the region are hungry for more options.

