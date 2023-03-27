After rain comes a rainbow and that was certainly true for Coonabarabran where a torrential downpour wasn't going to stop the town's first pride festival from going ahead.
"There were massive storms here mid-morning so we had to make the call to go inside, but it worked quite well," Kodi Brady, the event's organiser and a member of the Warrumbungle Shire Council, said.
"It probably wasn't the same kind of atmosphere but it was pretty electrifying and people travelled from all over to be there. The town was awash with rainbow colours and lots of people dressed up."
Originally slated to be held in Coonabarabran's Neilson Park on Saturday March 25, inclement weather meant Pride in the Park had to be moved indoors to the Coonabarabran Sport and Recreation Centre.
Last-minute venue change aside, Mr Brady said the town's first ever pride event was a resounding success with more than 300 people in attendance.
"It was bigger than what we thought it was going to be and it was really well-supported. It was so surprising, there were people there who I didn't think would come," he said.
"There were people there of all ages from little kids with their families to a lady there who was 83. She lives in Baradine and said she could not believe that in her lifetime she would be able to attend a gay event - that lifted my heart."
Mr Brady - who is also chairperson of the Coonabarabran Suicide Prevention Network - said seeing the joy of LGBTQIA+ people in the community and their families made holding the event worth it
"Another lady pulled up as we were putting flags up on the road and burst out crying. Her child is transgender and she loves her, but has been so scared about whether the community would accept her," he said.
"She actually brought three different people down to the event during the day. She was so emotional all day, she was proud of her child."
"These stories make the event worth it. That it made people feel at ease and feel good about themselves."
Attendees were treated to family friendly entertainment including DJ duo Signal Creative, Tamworth-based drag queen Missy Sparkles and headline act Scott Hunter - an Indigenous singer-songwriter who has previously performed at Mardi Gras events in Sydney.
There were also booths on the day providing education about LGBTQIA+ issues and health.
"It was really engaging and informative - we had NSW Health, ACON and the Alcohol and Drug Foundation. We were running on the smell of an oily rag basically, but the Alcohol and Drug Foundation came on board and gave us a couple of grand to help out," he said.
Mr Brady said after the success of this year's event he hopes it will become an annual tradition.
"I just think it's so worthwhile and for such a small investment it's such a major return. Something like this doesn't mean much for some people but it really is life for other people, this is how important it is," he said.
"If our youth and our vulnerable people can feel at ease in their own community, that little investment of time and money, the return is amazing."
